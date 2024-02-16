6-time world champion to follow The Rock and return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 40 for one thing? Possibility explored

The Rock made an electric return to a company recently as we travel on the Road to WrestleMania 40. WWE has created waves globally with Rock's return. The company could pull a similar move by bringing back another superstar ahead of WrestleMania 40.

The WrestleMania week is the best week in the pro wrestling world. One of those special nights includes the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. This is the night when WWE honors the men and women who made WWE what it is today.

A superstar who was supposed to be inducted but didn't get inducted a few years ago was Batista. The Animal was supposed to go into the Hall of Fame during the Thunderdome era, but plans were changed later on. Multiple online rumors state Batista wanted to do it when crowds were in the arena.

After The Rock's return created multiple headlines, WWE could bring Batista back to celebrate him and create even more headlines. With crowds returning a few years ago, a Hall of Fame induction looks more likely.

The Rock returns to "his show" this week

After a chaotic and thunderous pre-WrestleMania kickoff press conference a few weeks ago, The Rock and Roman Reigns return to the blue brand this Friday. Since his return, The People's Champion has gotten into heat with multiple people like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Triple H.

Last week on SmackDown, Triple H claimed that final decisions have and will always go through him. This week, WWE legend and now a TKO board member, Rock, will be live in Salt Lake. Ahead of his return, the former WWE Champion took to Instagram to address his return.

The Great One, in his post, claimed The Rock and Roman Reigns are bringing it to Salt Lake on "his show."

One can argue Rock had a big hand in the making of SmackDown. Now, as one of the board members, he does have a stronger grip on that claim. However, Triple H may not have a similar view based on his segment on SmackDown last week.

