5 WWE Superstars who could eliminate Charlotte Flair from the Royal Rumble

This year's Women's Royal Rumble Match will see SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair make history as the first main roster champion to enter the match.

The Queen won the 2020 edition and holds the record for most time spent in the match.

The same year, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar entered the Rumble and set several records. The Beast Incarnate eliminated 13 superstars, setting the record for most eliminations in a single Rumble match.

Charlotte Flair will be looking to match Brock's impressive performance from two years ago. However, fans will be looking at who could toss the SmackDown Women's Champion over the top rope.

In this article, let's look at five WWE superstars who could eliminate Charlotte Flair from the Rumble.

5) Liv Morgan - Royal Rumble 2022

Liv Morgan has officially entered this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. Coming off back-to-back losses against Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, the former Riott Squad member, will be looking to regain momentum in this contest and cement her place on the WrestleMania card.

If a victory is far from Liv's grasp, the next best option would be for Morgan to eliminate The Queen. This won't be the first time these two women have crossed paths.

In 2019, Liv Morgan looked for singles success following the brand split that broke up the Riott Squad. She stepped up and challenged Charlotte Flair.

The 13-time women's champion disposed of Morgan. After the match, Liv said that she would use this loss as the catalyst for her rise. Three years later, Morgan could find herself being the opposition to Flair.

Eliminating Charlotte could place Liv Morgan directly into a high-profile encounter at Mania. This might be her best chance to get that spot.

