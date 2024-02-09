This past Monday on RAW, WWE announced that Rhea Ripley would put her Women's World Championship on the line against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 24th, in Perth, Australia.

While The Eradicator has been known to use the numbers game to win her matches, as the show is taking place in her home country, some fans expect to see a one-off babyface version of her persona. As the challenger and outsider, Nia Jax may look to use various underhanded tactics in order to come away with the win.

One way in which Nia Jax could look to get one over on Ripley could be for her Anoa'i family member Tamina to make a surprise appearance during the match. Tamina and Jax have teamed together in the past, with the duo having worked together at WrestleMania 35.

Speaking to TMZ after Jax's surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble in 2023, Tamina stated that the locker room would not be able to handle her and Jax as a tag team:

"I don’t know if people can handle that if sis came back and me and her tagged up. I don’t think people can handle that because that’s a whole nother thing. Because, you know, we’d be going to, no, we’d be running through it all. I mean, you know that sis is freaking awesome. We got the laughs and the giggles."

Since making her full-time return to the WWE in September of last year, Nia Jax has improved greatly both in the ring and on the mic. A world title win would certainly cap off her brilliant comeback.

Nia Jax wants to face an up-and-coming WWE star

As one of the locker room's most experienced performers, Nia Jax is certainly a proving ground for many of the young stars who come up from NXT.

During a recent conversation with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Nia Jax was asked which current superstar from NXT she would like to face:

"You know I have been saying it, Lash Legend is an incredible talent I see in NXT. And I would love to get in the ring with her." [1:56 onwards]

As well as Jax, NXT has brought in a wealth of top WWE stars over the years, including Becky Lynch, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and many more.

