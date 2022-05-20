Xavier Woods announces the return of a popular series on his YouTube channel UpUpDownDown

Xavier Woods has announced the return of the "Battle of the Brands" series on his YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown.

Woods, who goes by Austin Creed on his channel, released a video on UUDD with the announcement. The video, which parodied the famous "Red Pill Blue Pill" scene from The Matrix (1999), also made the announcement that former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze would also return to the channel. Breeze has been on a hiatus from the channel since late 2021.

The series has seen Creed and Breeze play the Career Mode in the WWE RAW vs. SmackDown 2006 videogame. The mode sees the two players pick either RAW or SmackDown, draft rosters for both brands, book the weekly shows, and battle it out for ratings in the game.

Although it has not been confirmed, chances are that Battle of the Brand will now be played on WWE 2K22's MyGM mode.

The GM mode has not been a part of the WWE games since RAW vs. SmackDown 2008. Many fans have been clamoring for the return of the beloved game mode, a wish that was granted by the developers at 2K with their latest release in their yearly WWE games series, 2K22.

Xavier Woods hinted at being Roman Reigns' next challenger

Xavier Woods recently hinted at being the next challenger for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE World Championships.

Woods recently tweeted out a video which showed the champ naming down all the competitors he has defeated in his 600+ day reign, names like - John Cena, Brock Lesner, and Drew McIntyre. As Reigns went on to say, "There ain't nobody left," the video includes the audio with the clips of Xavier Woods' match against Reigns last year, a match that The New Day member nearly won.

The man then known as King Woods took on Roman Reigns in a singles match on November 12, 2012 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. In a competitive match that went over 10-minutes, the King of the Ring winner nearly put away the Universal Champion with his signature coast-to-coast elbow drop before The Usos caused a disqualification.

