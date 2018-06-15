WWE News: Xavier Woods fires back at man's homophobic, racist comments against The New Day and pro-wrestling

This escalated quickly!

The New Day is one of the most popular stables in professional wrestling today

What’s the story?

Xavier Woods has taken to social media so as to fire back at a man’s homophobic comments against The New Day, WWE and pro-wrestling.

Apparently, the man posted a homophobic rant on social media against The New Day, WWE and professional wrestling. This, in turn, has set the pro-wrestling community abuzz regarding the aforementioned man’s statements.

In case you didn’t know…

For long, The New Day has been one of the WWE’s most popular Tag Teams—with their popularity has risen over the past few years.

In fact, The New Day members (Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) are presently in rarified air, when it comes to creative freedom in the WWE, as the group is largely allowed to come up with their own promos on WWE programming.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that The New Day are also amongst the WWE’s top merchandise sellers—with the popular stable’s merch including items such as clothing, accessories as well as eatables.

The New Day’s Booty O’s breakfast cereal is indeed one of the most popular items relating to the group and is available at local stores at only $12.99.

Apparently, a man who goes by the name “Dahneel Ben Yasharahla”, took to social media so as to put forth a few negative comments against The New Day and the aforementioned Booty O’s cereal. Below is a transcript of his statements regarding the same—

“Protect your children from this subliminal gay cr**. They say it’s at walmart and other local stores. …..And look at they colors that these men are wearing. Even the damn unicorn horn on the ne*** head….expose this cr**. This homosexuality food.”

“Now they putting the gay cr** in food!! You can’t trust nothing! I wouldn’t be surprised if there is some type of gay drug in it. WWE IS GAY AND THIS GROUP IS GAY. IF YOU PROMOTE THIS CR**. THEN YOUR GAY AS WELL. SMH YOU BU** BANDITS. Hate the hell do booty have to do with wrestling? Wrestling is gay.”

Upon being tagged by a fan in a tweet that contained a screenshot of the aforementioned man’s rant, Xavier Woods responded with the following statement—

“Let's say that this man's fever dream was a real thing. I don't understand his problem with being gay? What happened to Everybody Love Everybody?”

What’s next?

One of The New Day trio (Big E, Kofi Kingston or Xavier Woods) is set to participate in the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match this Sunday.

The aforementioned matchup takes place at WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV which airs from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 17th.

What are your thoughts on Woods speaking out against the man who made negative statements about pro-wrestling and much more? Sound off in the comments!