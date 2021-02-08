Xavier Woods recalls the first time he met Christian

Following Christian's return in the Royal Rumble, Xavier Woods shared a fun tale of when he first met the WWE Legend in his early wrestling career. On the most recent episode of The New Day Podcast: Feel the Power, Xavier Woods recalled the time that he met Christian backstage at a TNA Wrestling show when he was just 20 years old.

Delving into the incident, Xavier Woods, first of all, discussed how he felt as an up-and-comer at the TNA show he was a part of:

"So, back in another life, when I was at another place, there was a group of us, you know, my-size guys, they would call us X-division. And so, just before a show, we were in the back and I'm feeling good because I'm, like, 20 years old, I'm in this wrestling organization, there are all these guys here, I'm so excited to learn from everybody. I'm thinking "what can I bring to the table?" and at this point, I'm like, lifting a lot, I'm doing cardio, I'm ab-ed up, I'm like cool, I'm gonna go out there, look great, I'm gonna get all these opportunities, it's gonna be awesome, I'm gonna make all this money, it's gonna be fantastic."

Xavier Woods continued, moving on to recalling his first time meeting Christian:

"I'm looking at my abs in the mirror, I'm trying to flex to show everybody I've got the best abs in the room. Christian walks up and he goes, "tell me when those draw you some money" and walks away, and proceeded to wrestle in the main event, and make a ton of money, and I got beat up by like seven people in a 10-way match or something like that."

Xavier Woods revealed that other WWE Superstars remembered the encounter

After sharing the anecdote with Kofi Kingston and Big E, which the pair found hilarious, Xavier Woods shared that other Superstars have brought up the incident in his wrestling career in the WWE locker room:

"So, we were in the locker room and Dolph had come in, and we was talking and he said "Oh, was Woods there when he did the ab thing and made fun of that guy" and I was like "uh, it was actually me that he made fun of" and walked away so cool. But I love it, because now, Christian comes up and he shows me like a full eight-pack... so yes, just very happy that he's back."

The full episode of The New Day Podcast: Feel the Power is available here.