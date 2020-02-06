Xavier Woods wants people to appreciate WWE Superstars

For years now, people who do not follow pro wrestling have been calling it fake. This escalated earlier this week when a Congressman walked out of United States President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Xavier Woods spoke about this recently to ESPN and claimed that people need to start appreciating WWE Superstars. He stated that unlike TV show stars, WWE stars do not get the script in advance and also pointed out that the schedule is physically more demanding.

Woods wants people to understand what pro wrestling is all about and once that is done, they will stop calling it 'fake'. Talking to ESPN, he said:

“Look, it’s 2020. We get it. Wrestling is what wrestling is. And then we’ll hear people saying they just watch UFC and not the ‘fake stuff.’ Well, the dragons on Game of Thrones are not actually dragons. And in shows that are in television, you have months or years to write a script, the actors then get those scripts. They go over their lines. They shoot the scenes 30 times. And then they make their best cuts from all of these, and produce their 12-episode shows.”

Woods is currently out of action with an ACL injury and there is no specific time for his return.