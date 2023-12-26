5 WWE stars who need to turn heel in 2024

A good heel turn in WWE can really set things off for a star or an angle. Seth Rollins' turn against The Shield is a prime example of a perfectly executed heel turn. It also set him up for a first big singles run of his career.

AJ Styles recently returned to WWE and while he did not completely turn heel, he has walked a fine line between babyface and villain. He attacked The Bloodline and LA Knight but not Randy Orton.

Styles also was not exactly rushing to reconnect with members of The O.C. in a backstage segment. Drew McIntyre has also exhibited heelish tendencies while facing Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Below are the five WWE Superstars who should turn heel in 2024.

#4.The Street Profits kind of turned heel before the United States Championship Tournament

Over the last two months, Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits had been working as heels in their new partnership. They all started to wear suits but still acted like babyfaces. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins blindsided The O.C. and The Brawling Brutes to start the heel turn. With Lashley out of the tournament, they need to commit to the turn in 2024.

The group has become stagnant and the villainous side has not been truly explored. The participation at the Tribute to the Troops made Lashley a babyface by default since he served in the US armed forces.

Even before that, The All Mighty still smiled incessantly and pointed to the crowd despite being heel. All three superstars should remain villains so that some newer stars, like Dragon Lee, Cameron Grimes, and LA Knight can feud with them. Moreover, their profile pictures were never changed on WWE.com, so what was the plan from the beginning? Only time will tell.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez could propel herself in WWE with a heel turn

Raquel Rodriguez started as a babyface on SmackDown and it initially worked. She was always smiling, which is usually a sign of a lack of a character for a superstar. Rodriguez has acted as a monster face on the main roster but needs a few changes.

The first change is that she obviously needs to suppress her emotions and play a serious character. Had she stayed on SmackDown, she could have acted as a monster heel outside of Damage CTRL as the top heel.

RAW already has Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, and Piper Niven, but Rodriguez was better in NXT as a villain. She should revert to that in 2024.

#2. Randy Orton is always better as a heel

The Viper can strike at any time.

No matter what side of the coin Randy Orton falls on, he will always be cheered by the WWE Universe. When a superstar returns, they are usually greeted with a hero's welcome.

The exact same thing happened with Orton at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. He has unfinished business with The Bloodline and is headed for a match with Roman Reigns. Once that concludes, however, he should revert to his unhinged ways.

There will hopefully be a babyface champion following WrestleMania 40, and Orton could easily challenge that superstar. For instance, like Natalya and The Miz, Orton's been around so long that those changes rarely register. However, like Charlotte Flair, Orton is better as a heel.

#1. Bianca Belair's character has become stale

After years as a super face, Bianca Belair needs a character shift.

Bianca Belair has been on WWE's main roster for almost four years, and she has been a super babyface for those four years. She has also had two year-long reigns as a champion.

Because of that, it is hard to take the situation seriously when she reacts like she is never won a big match, for instance, after 2022's Elimination Chamber. Belair entered last and was the clear favorite to win.

The EST of WWE worked well as a heel in NXT and needs a change. She should not immediately be thrust back as a champion because some other superstars need time to develop. A heelish attack on Bayley or another babyface after a title change would be ideal since she is starting to enter Charlotte Flair's territory of always being in the title picture.

Which WWE Superstar do you want to see turn heel in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

