"You fired me"- Former WWE star recalls getting rehired by Vince McMahon while trying to "get laid"

Former WWE star Jimmy Wang Yang detailed the time he was rehired by Vince McMahon while trying to impress a girl.

Wang Yang has worked with WWE in three different stints, with the first one coming in 2001 after WCW was taken over by the global juggernaut. He returned to the company in 2003 before getting released a couple of years later. His final run in the company came between 2006-2010, when he had the Asian redneck gimmick.

Speaking to Steve Fall's Ten Count, in an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, Jimmy revealed that he was accidentally rehired by the company in 2006 after going to a pay-per-view as a spectator where he was trying to "get laid." The former WWE star added that Vince McMahon had no idea he had fired him:

"That's the impression I got when he rehired me because like, this is a crazy story. I was just trying to get laid one night and there was a pay-per-view close by and this girl I was trying to get tickets and do the whole thing. This is after I got fired. The chick was really hot. You know, they're close by, get awesome tickets and everything, and when I showed up, you know, me and Vince crossed paths and he's like, 'Jimmy. Where the hell have you been?' I was like, 'You fired me.' He said, 'What? I did.' It got busy. He said I will come back and talk to you and then the day's going by.”

Vince McMahon pitched the idea of the Asian Redneck gimmick for former WWE star Jimmy Wang Yang

Wang Yang revealed during the same interview that he helped demonstrate a move through a table for Shawn Michaels, after which he was called back for more tapings. The 41-year-old taped a match for Sunday Heat against Charlie Haas, which led to him re-signing with the company.

Jimmy disclosed that he went to talk to Vince McMahon after getting rehired. The former WWE CEO pitched the idea for his Asian Redneck gimmick during the meeting. Yang revealed that he had no problem with the gimmick "as long as the check clears every Monday."

The former star returned to the promotion as a backstage producer in 2021. However, he was released after a couple of months.

