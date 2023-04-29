"You need like six people to go in there with you" - Former WWE writer makes bold prediction about Rhea Ripley's match at Backlash

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about Rhea Ripley's upcoming title defense against Zelina Vega.

Last week on SmackDown, Zelina met with Adam Pearce backstage and asked him to put her in a title match against Ripley at Backlash. She detailed that she would be a suitable contender since the event is taking place in Puerto Rico, and she will be the hometown favorite. Pearce took the idea under consideration, and the match was made official.

This week on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former WWE writer mentioned that there was no way Zelina was beating Rhea Ripley. He claimed that the former Queen's Crown winner would need a lot of backup to take down the SmackDown Women's Champion.

"In front of her people dude, she has to go through that monster. Talk about making you lose in your own town. We love you Zelina but you need backup. You need like six people to go in there with you." [14:30 - 14:48]

Freddie feels Zelina Vega and Rhea Ripley will put on a great show

During the same conversation, Freddie mentioned that the crowd's reaction would elevate the SmackDown Women's Championship match. He detailed that fans would be strongly behind Vega and that she would capitalize on the opportunity to put on an excellent show for the WWE Universe in Puerto Rico.

"Zelina's gonna go in there and make her look fantastic and can Lucha it up enough to get her over at the same time. The crowd's gonna be so freaking hype." Freddie continued, "I guarantee you she's gonna come out like that. If she doesn't, it's a big time fumble but there's no way, she's a cosplayer. So she's got something planed already. That match is gonna be crazy. The crowd's gonna go so freaking bananas." [15: 22 - 16:00]

The championship match is set to emanate from San Juan in Puerto Rico on May 6.

