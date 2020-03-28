"You're automatically asked to leave.. " Stephanie McMahon opens up on coronavirus; details stringent WWE measures

Stephanie McMahon has detailed the drastic measures being taken by WWE

Coronavirus has already had a huge impact on the company ahead of WrestleMania

Stephanie McMahon

The global coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate headlines everywhere, causing havoc for families and businesses alike.

The sport and entertainment sector has, of course, been hit particularly hard with strict measures now in place that prohibits large gatherings of people and employers forced to shut doors and send staff home.

In the world of professional wrestling, there has been absolutely no reprieve. WWE has been taping its weekly RAW, SmackDown and NXT broadcasts from its relatively remote Performance Center facility in Orlando, Florida, while the company was forced to pull its WrestleMania extravaganza from its planned site of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, where 60,000 were set to gather.

There was an even further blow when one of WWE's biggest stars, Roman Reigns, reportedly withdrew from performing at the event over fears for his health - he had been set to wrestle for the Universal Championship against Goldberg.

With WWE and the wider world in truly unknown territory right now, it's important for leadership to be in place and, in an interview with Variety, their Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, explained how the company was doing its bit to handle the crisis.

Opening up on how WWE monitors the health and welfare of its staff and performers amidst the outbreak, she said:

“At a typical event, talent are milling about, they’re at catering or wherever when they’re not actually in part of the show. That’s not allowed now. There’s extensive testing and screening when you first come in the facility regardless of whether you’re a talent, a crew member, or anyone else. Working with our doctors, you have your temperature taken. If you have a temperature over 100.4 degrees, you are automatically asked to leave.”

McMahon went on to stress that the company is taking "every precaution [they] can" right now, adding:

“If you’ve been out of the country or been in touch or in contact with anybody who’s been out of the country you’re not allowed in the facility... We really are adhering to all the guidelines that we can to maintain the health and safety of our crew and our performers.”

Advertisement

The impact on the world, not least WWE and WrestleMania, as a result of coronavirus has been keenly felt, meaning this is likely to be a 'Mania that will live long in the memory.

It airs on WWE Network over the weekend of 4/5 April.