"You're the sh**tiest wrestler I've ever worked with" - When Hulk Hogan had an argument with WWE legend that ended on a heartwarming note

Dominating the pro wrestling industry in the 1980s, Hulk Hogan made plenty of enemies; arguably, his greatest rival was The Iron Shiek.

Many believe that their legendary feud happened due to the outcome of their match in 1984, which saw Hogan begin his 1474-day reign as WWE Champion when he pinned The Iron Shiek in Madison Square Garden. Following the match, Shiek would infamously continue to voice his disdain for The Hulkster for many years.

Despite their supposed heat for one another, a clip of Hogan being interviewed by Howard Stern, which featured Shiek callin' in, suggested that the two legends' disliking was all for show and that they truly did have respect for each other.

Check out the clip below:

IANdrew Dice Clay @IANdrewTheGiant Hulk Hogan and the Iron Sheik have an argument on Howard Stern, and then both drop the gimmick and say they love each other. That's wrestling for you. Hulk Hogan and the Iron Sheik have an argument on Howard Stern, and then both drop the gimmick and say they love each other. That's wrestling for you. https://t.co/w61WjthAul

Yesterday the wrestling world joined in mourning as it was revealed that The Iron Shiek sadly passed away at the age of 81. Sportskeeda sends its condolences to the legendary wrestler's family during this difficult time.

Hulk Hogan on battling one of WWE's top stars

Today, the person who carries the flag of the company as the Hulkster once did is Roman Reigns, with The Tribal Chief having been WWE's poster boy for almost 10 years.

During a recent interview on the MMA Hour, Hogan complimented Roman's creative mind as well as skills in the ring.

"He’s got it figured out,” Hogan said of Reigns. “A lot of people wrestle [for] 20 or 30 years and they don’t ever figure it out. I mean, they’re smart to the business, but they really never figured it out. He’s figured out as far as placement and timing goes, and that slow, methodical cadence when you’re in the ring."

Hulk Hogan then went on to say that if he and Roman were in their prime in the same era, they could have made some big money for WWE.

“End of the day, if I was in my prime and I walked in with him, I could draw some major money with him.” [H/T EWrestling News]

Check out the full video below:

Recently, The Head of the Table joined iconic stars like Hulk Hogan, Bob Backlund, Bruno Sammartino, and Pedro Morales as one of few superstars to ever hold a world title for more than 1000 days.

Who is the bigger star? Hulk Hogan or Roman Reigns? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes