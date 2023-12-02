"Your arms are just too short to box with God" - Who was CM Punk addressing in his popular promo? Know their rivalry and more

CM Punk is one of the most exceptional talkers in the history of sports entertainment, having delivered some of the most remarkable promos ever witnessed in professional wrestling.

In early 2013, CM Punk delivered a promo on The Rock that is still talked about today. This particular promo was exceptional because it was authentic and convincing, and it elevated him to a higher level than any other WWE Superstar.

It all started back in 2012, during the 1000th episode of RAW, when the wrestling community was rocked by CM Punk's betrayal of The Rock. The anticipation of a clash between these legendary wrestlers brought immense excitement to fans. For those who wanted to see these icons engage in verbal sparring, it was an absolute dream realized. There was no way the two superstars could have disappointed.

Expand Tweet

On the January 7, 2013, broadcast of RAW, Punk delivered a compelling speech regarding the existence of a barrier that management had imposed upon him. He asserted his superiority as a champion, surpassing all the esteemed individuals who have held the top position throughout in WWE's history.

The Rock interrupted him, and CM Punk went on to deliver a promo that left everyone in awe. His words were unmatched, culminating in a legendary line that etched its place in WWE history: "Your arms are just too short to box with God.”

Here is an excerpt from CM Punk's promo:

"I’m in the big leagues and I’m swinging for the fence. You need to understand that your little jabs and your insults, it’s all kiddie games. You can’t leave a mark on the champ’s face. Come, Royal Rumble, understand, that when you step in the ring, your arms are just too short to box with God.” [H/T Cagematch]

What happened when CM Punk and The Rock collided?

At the 2013 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, The Rock shifted his focus towards CM Punk's WWE Championship.

Expand Tweet

En route to the event, CM Punk skillfully defeated a slew of competitors, culminating in an epic battle between two significant names from different eras. The Brahma Bull clashed and mandated that Punk would relinquish the WWE Championship if The Shield, who was assisting the Second City Saint at that moment, interfered.

However, the match was entertaining. It was not without controversy as The Shield interfered and attacked The Rock, leading to Punk's initial victory. The then WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, came out and demanded that Punk relinquish the title, but The People's Champion insisted on restarting the match.

The match was resumed, and The Rock made a remarkable comeback, culminating in his victory over Punk and securing the WWE Championship. The era of Punk's dominance came to a close after a historic 434 days. WWE acknowledged this reign as the longest world championship reign of the modern era until it was surpassed by Brock Lesnar in 2018.

What did you make of this promo cut by CM Punk? Sound off in the comments section below!