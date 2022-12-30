Youtuber turned WWE Star Logan Paul's internet rival gets arrested in Romania 

Logan Paul has been one of the most controversial celebrities over the last few years. Outside of WWE, he has also involved himself in an internet rivalry against Tristan and Andrew Tate.

For those unaware, Logan and his brother Jake Paul have been challenging Andrew Tate to a boxing match for the past few months. The multi-time kickboxing world champion will seemingly battle Jake Paul in 2023.

Tate recently posted a video targeting Greta Thunberg on social media. It featured a pizza box that was reportedly from a Romanian shop. The box appears to be a key detail in revealing the controversial media star's location.

Andrew Tate along with his brother Tristan Tate were arrested a few hours ago in Romania over a human trafficking case. The brothers are also suspected of a few more crimes.

The Romanian pizza chain appearing in Andrew Tate's response video to Greta Thunberg was reportedly used as proof for Romanian authorities to confirm his presence in the country, leading to the arrest of him and his brother in a human trafficking probe

More details and updates are expected to be out soon.

Andrew Tate's internet rival Logan Paul showcased exceptional talent as a WWE Superstar in 2022

2022 marked the official signing of Logan Paul as a WWE Superstar. So far, he has competed in three professional wrestling matches.

The Miz was involved in a rivalry with Rey and Dominik Mysterio back in the first quarter of 2022. As a backup, he introduced fans to the 27-year-old Superstar. The two battled alongside each other on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, The Miz turned on his partner after the match.

This marked the babyface turn of Logan Paul, who later signed an official deal to become a WWE Superstar. He went on to defeat The Miz at SummerSlam 2022.

At Crown Jewel 2022, Logan stepped up his game to challenge the Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He impressed everyone with his athleticism at the event. He wasn't able to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Unfortunately, he injured a few of his muscles during the match and fans now anticipate his potential return at Royal Rumble 2022.

What do you think about Logan Paul's internet rivalry against Andrew Tate? Do you think he will return at Royal Rumble 2022? Let us know in the comments section.

