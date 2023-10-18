Whilst no release date has been announced for Netflix's documentary about Vince McMahon yet, fans are eagerly anticipating its arrival.

Speaking at a Bloomberg Screentime event, the producer of the documentary Bill Simmons spoke about how excited he is for the world to see what he and his team have created.

"It was a lot of time and it was one where Netflix still has final cut of it. It was a little more old-school in the 30 for 30 model. I think it has a chance to be really special. It has a chance to be really great. I really think it has the chance to be the best one I’ve been involved with,” Simmons said. “I’ll be interested to see what people think about that one." (H/T f4wonline)

Very few know the creative style in which the documentary will be presented, however, if the crew resorts to reenactments then the opportunity for a major Hollywood name to play Vince presents itself.

Join us as we take a look at 4 stars who could play the 78-year-old in the eventual docuseries.

#3 - Zac Efron echoes a young Vince McMahon

One major name in Hollywood who has recently dived deep into the world of wrestling is Zac Efron. The 35-year-old stars in The Iron Claw, a biopic about the lives of the iconic Von Erich wrestling family, with the film set to be released towards the end of the year.

Speaking with Wrestling Inc, Chavo Guerrero who worked as an in-ring consultant for the film likened it to the 2008 hit The Wrestler, which saw its lead Mickey Rourke nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor.

"The same feel as The Wrestler, [it] obviously could be, because of that story. That story could be very tragic, and we could just totally just harp on that. Or you can play both sides. So this is really up to the director, Sean, how he wants to edit that, which, I believe I will be helping him edit the wrestling scenes. We’ll have to see on that. I’d love to give you an answer. I can, but as far as Oscar buzz, Oscar-worthy, critically acclaimed, I believe that’s exactly what it’s going to be." (H/T 411Mania)

If The Iron Claw proves to be a hit that many expect it to be then don't surprised to see Efron continue his time in the wrestling world by playing a young McMahon.

#2 - Thor becomes the boss

One huge star that via the use of prosthetics could play Vince McMahon from his early days to today is the Australian actor, Chris Hemsworth.

Known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hemsworth has been rumored to be playing one of the greatest WWE-ever performers, with him slated to play Hulk Hogan in a biopic about the Hall of Famer.

If the Hogan picture falls through then Hemsworth could absolutely display Vince McMahon's authoritative side by playing the boss.

#1 - Bradley Cooper shows his range

Like Hemsworth, another performer who could play Vince McMahon from the start of his time in the pro wrestling business to now is Bradley Cooper.

The 48-year-old has been nominated for an Academy Award for his acting on three separate occasions, with him showing in all three roles that he has the ability to play a variety of different characters.

With Vince McMahon having rarely ever allowed people outside his family to see what he is like behind closed doors, Bradley Cooper could bring a level of nuance and humanity to a person whom many have seen as otherworldy for most of his life.

