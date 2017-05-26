Zack Ryder injury update: Former WWE Intercontinental Champion comments on injury status

What’s the story?

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Zack Ryder has commented on his injury status. Ryder has been out of action since December, with Mr Woo Woo Woo himself missing WrestleMania 33 just 12 months after his IC Title triumph in Dallas.

In case you didn’t know...

Ryder blew his knee out nearly six months back during a vital bout on SmackDown Live, during which it seemed as if he and Mojo Rawley would finally be getting a push towards the SD Tag Team Championships. Alas, that wasn’t to be, with his partner Rawley going on to win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WM33 in Orlando this year.

The heart of the matter

Hit a Rough Ryder today...for the first time since my knee exploded in December. Sorry @_StarDESTROYER. #ReturnOfTheZack — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) May 25, 2017

As you can see in the above tweet, Ryder hit a Rough Ryder for the first time since the injury today. His initial diagnosis was 4-9 months, but it seems as if his return will come sooner rather than later, given that he is already getting back in the ring.

He’s also noted that his training partners during the most recent portion of the process have been Oney Lorcan and Buddy Murphy.

What’s next?

Over the next few months, we’ll likely see Zack start to slowly make his way back to SmackDown Live, with the man himself confirming to us during WrestleMania Axxess that he’d be returning as a singles’ star. There’s been no confirmation as to whether or not he’ll be returning as a heel or a babyface, but logic suggests that it’ll be the latter.

Author’s take

It’s a shame that Ryder got injured way back when, because he seemed to finally be growing into the performer that WWE fans knew he could be all along. Given his young age, there’s still every chance that he’s going to make an impact on the blue brand, perhaps even capturing the US Championship somewhere down the line.

Either way, we’re excited to see what he’s going to bring to the table.

