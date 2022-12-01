Zelina Vega claims that a unique phobia was the reason why she wasn't able to wrestle fellow WWE Superstar

Zelina Vega stated that she avoided fellow WWE Superstar Sarah Logan a few weeks ago on SmackDown when she debuted as Valhalla.

Vega joined the rest of Legado Del Fantasma this week on The Bump where she was able to talk about her recent issues on the blue brand. The former NXT Superstar noted that she ran away from Logan because of a unique phobia of feet.

"I don't know if you guys noticed but she wasn't wearing any shoes and I have a weirdly weird feet phobia thing and hers was stinking from all the way over there. I can smell it from the stairs, I was like you know what, I'm not gonna do that." 45:55 - 42:20

Zelina Vega and Legado Del Fantasma have been a dominating presence on SmackDown since making their debut on the brand earlier this year. Santos Escobar will have the chance to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship if he's victorious this week on SmackDown.

Zelina Vega hasn't wrestled a match since making her return on WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega made her return to SmackDown alongside Legado Del Fantasma and has since returned to her usual management role. Vega was part of a feud with B-Fab and the two women were set to face off last month before Sarah Logan made her return.

Vega teased matches against several women as part of her appearance on The Bump, including potential clashes with Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. She is now expected to step back in the ring in the near future and pick up where she left off, as well as compete in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble.

