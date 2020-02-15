Zelina Vega insists she is not in relationship with WWE RAW Superstar

Zelina Vega is the on-screen business manager of Andrade and Angel Garza

Zelina Vega has taken to Twitter to clarify that her newest ally on WWE RAW, Angel Garza, is not her Valentine and the relationship between the two is “strictly business”.

Following the announcement that Garza will team with Bobby Lashley to face Humberto Carrillo and Rusev on the February 17 episode of RAW, Lana claimed that two of WWE’s “sexiest couples” – Lashley & Lana and Garza & Vega – are set to join forces.

However, Vega quickly set the record straight on Twitter by confirming that she is not in a relationship with Garza.

.@AngelGarzaWwe & I can’t wait until Monday.



By the way, just for the record, no Valentines here. Angel Garza and I are strictly business. https://t.co/45ROUkTcTt — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) February 15, 2020

Zelina Vega and Angel Garza’s alliance

United States Champion Andrade received a 30-day suspension in January after violating WWE’s Wellness Policy.

This prompted a change of direction in the current storyline involving Andrade and Zelina Vega, with NXT Superstar Angel Garza moving to RAW as Vega’s new associate to feud with Carrillo – his cousin – and Mysterio.

In real life, Vega is married to fellow RAW Superstar Aleister Black, while Garza proposed to his girlfriend, Zaide, inside the NXT ring in December 2019 after he won the Cruiserweight Championship from Lio Rush.