Zelina Vega on why she's more than just a manager in WWE

WWE RAW Superstar Zelina Vega has opened up on her new feud against RAW Women's Champion Asuka, being more than just a manager in WWE and her professional wrestling inspirations.

During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Vega discussed why she identifies so much with the Zelina Vega character on Monday Night RAW. The WWE Superstar said that, just like her character, she is going to prove everyone wrong that has ever doubted her:

"That's why I identify with Zelina, she's passionate, fiery and emotionally wounded. In the story, I'm going to show Andrade and Angel Garza why they've been taking me for granted. But I'm going to show people a lot more than that. I'm going to prove everyone wrong that doubted me, and I'm going to prove that I am more than just a manager."

Zelina Vega's aspirations to become WWE RAW Women's Champion

Zelina Vega was also asked about her future goals and aspirations in WWE. Despite being the manager to Andrade and Angel Garza for the majority of her WWE career to date, Vega revealed that her long term goal is to become RAW Women's Champion.

However, Zelina Vega admitted that her goal is more than to just win the RAW Women's Championship. In fact, it's to completely change the narrative in WWE:

"My ultimate goal is to become the Raw women's champion, but it's deeper than that, I need to prove I am more than people think I am. I'm more than just a manager, I'm more than just the brown girl. I'm not just a girl: I'm the girl. I'm trying to change the narrative. When you look at Zelina, you shouldn't say, 'She's just this.' You're about to find out, she is all of this."

Vega's admiration for Rey Mysterio

In addition to discussing her aspirations in WWE, Zelina Vega revealed who her inspirations are in professional wrestling.

Vega singled out WWE icon Rey Mysterio as a Superstar who makes her "feel fearless." The RAW Superstar shared a story of Andrade winning the United States Championship from Mysterio, at Madison Square Garden, the day before her birthday last December:

"One of the people backstage had a camera, and they were taking pictures of Rey, after the match, I thanked Rey after the match and got all choked up, and then they started taking pictures of us. In this world of giants, Rey makes me fearless."

"Watching Halloween Havoc 1997, Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero, that was the match that made me believe I could do this. I watched with my dad, and Rey's performance made me believe in myself."

