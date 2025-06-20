Zelina Vega to lose her United States Championship to major name on WWE SmackDown today? Potential explored

Zelina Vega won the Women's United States Championship following WrestleMania 41 by beating Chelsea Green. Fans had high expectations of her, given her incredible persona and in-ring skills. But Vega's title reign has been quite underwhelming. Therefore, WWE could crown a new champion on SmackDown to revitalize the Women's United States Title picture.

Giulia could become the new Women's United States Champion tonight on SmackDown. The Beautiful Madness has been involved in a brewing feud with Zelina Vega for the past few weeks on the blue brand. Last week, Vega told Nick Aldis that she wants to see the Japanese superstar in the ring. WWE could therefore plan a face-off segment between the two stars tonight.

There is a chance that this potential confrontation could turn into a full-blown brawl in the ring. Following this brawl, Giulia could provoke the former LWO member to defend her title in an impromptu match on SmackDown tonight. Zelina Vega, being a valiant champion, could accept the challenge by putting her title on the line against the 31-year-old.

If it happens, The Beautiful Madness could use her heel tactics to steal a victory and walk out as the new Women's United States Champion. Besides, a recent report suggested that Giulia is slated to have a major spotlight on SmackDown now that she is part of the main roster.

Given that report and the response towards Vega's lackluster title reign, it becomes a plausible scenario that the Women's United States Championship could change hands tonight on the blue brand.

Zelina Vega to continue her feud with Giulia till SummerSlam?

Zelina Vega is a cornerstone of the women's mid-card division on SmackDown. As the Women's United States Champion, she has been a huge babyface on the show. Therefore, a possibility arises that WWE could continue Vega's feud with Giulia till SummerSlam to keep her in the spotlight.

However, the chances of it happening are very low. The company can build several fresh feuds on SmackDown if The Beautiful Madness becomes the new Women's United States Champion tonight. Instead of stretching her rivalry with Zelina Vega, the creative team can put talents like Alexa Bliss, Jade Cargill, or Naomi against Gilulia in the coming weeks.

Besides, WWE is set to host its biggest edition of SummerSlam this year in New York. Therefore, the company needs some high-profile matches for the event. While Zelina Vega vs. Giulia could be a good SmackDown clash, it does not have the star power to be a SummerSlam-level feud.

Therefore, it diminishes the possibility of WWE continuing this rivalry till The Biggest Party of the Summer. While it is an intriguing prospect, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what Triple has in store for the Women's United States Title from here on SmackDown.

