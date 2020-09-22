Zelina Vega reveals the inspiration for her name and look in WWE

Zelina Vega appears to be getting the chance of a life-time at the moment. Heading into WWE Clash of Champions, the Superstar who has been acting as a manager for most of her time in WWE, will now finally be getting a title shot. Zelina Vega is set to face Asuka at WWE Clash of Champions, and their match has been advertised to take place on the Kick-Off Show.

Before the match can take place, however, Zelina Vega was interviewed by TV Insider. During the interview, Vega talked about various aspects of her career in WWE, as well as her time outside the company. One of the topics that she talked about was the inspiration for her look in WWE, and the inspiration behind her 'Vega' name.

Zelina Vega on her inspiration for her look and name in WWE

Zelina Vega took her inspiration from Sensational Sherri when it came to her approach in WWE. She revealed that she wanted any WWE Superstar paired with her to be elevetated to another level in WWE. She also revealed that she had complete creative control in WWE when it came to what she dressed as.

"Thank you. I wanted that. When you think of Sherri they say, “When they put her with him, she upped their stock.” I wanted people to think that way with me. I wanted people to think that if someone was going to be put with me, they’d immediately get put on another level. When it comes to my outfits, I have complete creative control. I kind of know the vibe we are going for. I just play with it, especially if it’s for a pay-per-view or something important. I love bringing my life into it."

Zelina Vega also revealed her inspiration for her name to come from Street Fighter, and talked about other ways her run in WWE was inspired by them.

"Vega, I got that last name from Street Fighter because I love him. I got to bring that into my last name. I dressed like him for the Royal Rumble. Then when I wanted to do something more intricate, I did Sombra from Overwatch for SummerSlam. Depending on what I’m going for in the moment and what the story calls for, it decides who I might be bringing into my character that day. Who I’m trying to shed some light on. I always try to be different because I look at the other girls, and nothing I wear looks like anything they wear. I take pride in that because there is something to, “Oh, Zelina looks like this.” Like if Zelina was a doll, what would she look like? Everybody would know exactly what she would look like, and that is important to me."