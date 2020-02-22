Zelina Vega sends heartfelt message to The Rock on Twitter

Picture via @zelina_vegawwe (Instagram)

Zelina Vega has taken to Twitter to thank Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for always believing in her throughout her career.

Andrade’s on-screen business manager played the role of AJ Lee in The Rock’s movie about Paige’s life, 'Fighting With My Family', and she has since gone on to achieve success as a member of the WWE RAW roster.

On the three-year anniversary of Vega’s scenes for the movie being filmed, she responded to a Twitter user by describing the day as one of the best of her life.

One of the best days of my life. Thank you for always believing in me @TheRock https://t.co/AflhRFWlX2 — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) February 20, 2020

Zelina Vega's memorable appearance

Zelina Vega’s appearance in front of the live crowd prompted loud chants of “CM Punk! CM Punk!” due to Punk being married to the Superstar that Vega was portraying, AJ Lee.

As the Twitter user mentioned, The Rock tried to calm the fans down by taking out his phone and calling Punk, who was in a legal dispute with WWE at the time, but the former WWE Champion did not answer.

Punk has since revealed that he did not receive a phone signal when The Rock attempted to call because he was in an elevator. When he walked out of the elevator, he had 87 messages on his phone informing him about what just happened.