Zilla Fatu may have confirmed he won’t sign with WWE anytime soon

Zilla Fatu is a real-life Bloodline member. He is the son of late WWE Superstar Umaga and cousin to The Usos & Solo Sikoa. With Lance Anoa'i signing with WWE, fans expected the wrestling juggernaut to bring in Zilla Fatu as well, but that has not been the case yet.

Ad

Recently, it may have been made clear by Fatu that he will not be joining WWE anytime soon.

Zilla Fatu won the Reality of Wrestling Championship

Ad

Trending

On April 12, 2025, Fatu defeated Gaspar Hernandez at Reality Of Wrestling: Pay Up. With that victory, he became the new Reality of Wrestling Champion.

If 'The Main One' had any intentions of joining WWE, he wouldn't have been in the title picture, let alone secure the championship at the event. Furthermore, he took to social media to brew a feud with Booker T, which suggests he will continue to pursue the current path.

Ad

The Bloodline does not need a new member

The Bloodline saga is a developing story, but it seems that every superstar in the saga is working a separate storyline. For example, Roman Reigns is in a feud with CM Punk & Seth Rollins, Jey Uso is in a feud with Gunther, Jimmy Uso is off WWE TV after The Ring General brutally attacked him, and the heels of The Bloodline are engaged in war with Randy Orton and LA Knight.

Ad

At this point, the story does not need a new member. In fact, WWE hasn't even added Hikuleo to the story, despite reportedly signing him in 2024.

Zilla Fatu might sign with another promotion

Ad

If Fatu signs with WWE, he will be seen as another Bloodline member. Ideally, fans will expect him to be a part of The Bloodline story rather than him working a completely different angle.

At this point, he can sign with another promotion, such as AEW or IMPACT, to rise in the industry as a singles star without being compared to his cousins in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury is a pro wrestling journalist at Sporstkeeda, covering the biggest trends in the world of WWE and sports entertainment. She did her bachelor's at Royal Holloway, University of London, and has been an avid fan of various sports since childhood.



Shuvangi has over four years of experience creating content for football, cricket, and pro wrestling. She has worked for prominent news outlets like The Inquisitr and EssentiallySports. Focused on making her work reliable and accurate, Shuvangi sources information for her articles from credible sources like Cagematch and ProfightDB.



Shuvangi’s current favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. She admires The Visionary for his remarkable reign with the World Heavyweight Championship between May 2023 and April 2024. She believes Rollins made the title relevant after its reintroduction by consistently defending it against a diverse set of opponents.



If allowed to rework a WWE storyline, Shuvangi would have featured Roman Reigns on weekly TV in a more prominent role leading up to his main event matches at WrestleMania XL. She believes The Tribal Chief was overshadowed by The Rock in The Bloodline-Cody Rhodes saga.



When not covering pro wrestling, Shuvangi loves to watch Formula One and cricket. She wants to try her hand at writing F1 content in the future. Know More