Zilla Fatu may have confirmed he won’t sign with WWE anytime soon

Zilla Fatu is a real-life Bloodline member. He is the son of late WWE Superstar Umaga and cousin to The Usos & Solo Sikoa. With Lance Anoa'i signing with WWE, fans expected the wrestling juggernaut to bring in Zilla Fatu as well, but that has not been the case yet.
Recently, it may have been made clear by Fatu that he will not be joining WWE anytime soon.
Zilla Fatu won the Reality of Wrestling Championship
On April 12, 2025, Fatu defeated Gaspar Hernandez at Reality Of Wrestling: Pay Up. With that victory, he became the new Reality of Wrestling Champion.
If 'The Main One' had any intentions of joining WWE, he wouldn't have been in the title picture, let alone secure the championship at the event. Furthermore, he took to social media to brew a feud with Booker T, which suggests he will continue to pursue the current path.
The Bloodline does not need a new member
The Bloodline saga is a developing story, but it seems that every superstar in the saga is working a separate storyline. For example, Roman Reigns is in a feud with CM Punk & Seth Rollins, Jey Uso is in a feud with Gunther, Jimmy Uso is off WWE TV after The Ring General brutally attacked him, and the heels of The Bloodline are engaged in war with Randy Orton and LA Knight.
At this point, the story does not need a new member. In fact, WWE hasn't even added Hikuleo to the story, despite reportedly signing him in 2024.
Zilla Fatu might sign with another promotion
If Fatu signs with WWE, he will be seen as another Bloodline member. Ideally, fans will expect him to be a part of The Bloodline story rather than him working a completely different angle.
At this point, he can sign with another promotion, such as AEW or IMPACT, to rise in the industry as a singles star without being compared to his cousins in WWE.