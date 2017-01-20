2017 Cricket Calendar: Download the full schedule for the year

Virat Kohli will lead Team India to the Champions Trophy in England

With the headline events being the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, 2017 has in store a lot of good cricketing action to look forward to. It’s only early January and cricket is already being played on three continents – Asia, Africa, and Australia.

India registered an emphatic win over England in the first and second ODI and will hope to continue its dominance. Pakistan will wrap up their tour of Australia who will then renew the Trans-Tasman rivalry when they play the New Zealand for the Chappell-Hadlee trophy.

India will become the last test playing nation to host Bangladesh when the one-off historic test match will be played in February.

After finishing the ongoing limited-overs series against Sri Lanka at home, South Africa will embark on a full tour of New Zealand. Around the same time, India will host Australia for a four test match series.

Quite a few exciting ODI series are scheduled to be played in the early part of the year as teams get ready for the principal event of the year, ICC Champions Trophy in June. Indian players will be readying up for the big stage through a very grand tournament in its own sense, Indian Premier League.

The ICC Champions Trophy to be played in England from June 1 to June 18 will feature top eight ODI teams. The defending champions India will look forward to retaining the title.

The women teams will battle it out in England from June 26 to July 23 to decide on who walks away with the prestigious ICC Women’s World Cup.

Post the Champions trophy hangover, England will host South Africa to decide the winners of the Basil D’Oliveira Trophy. Team India travels to West Indies for limited overs series. The Men in Blue will then go to the island nation of Sri Lanka on a full tour.

The Ashes rivalry between England and Australia is set to resume later this year. India’s tour of South Africa will mark a splendid end to 2017 for the cricket lovers.

Surely, the Indian fans are in for exciting times ahead with the team scheduled to play all the top cricketing teams in the world.

Download the schedule and mark the dates on your calendar. You will not want to miss out on any of the intriguing cricket action coming your way this year.