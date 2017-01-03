5 biggest batting collapses in 2016

2016 gave us its fair share of batting collapses.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jan 2017, 10:46 IST

India were rattled at the own backyard

Batting collapses are not something to cheer for a batting unit if one has to rewind the memories of the erstwhile year. For the bowlers, they were moments to rejoice when batsmen struggled to get in-tune with the ingenuity of the bowlers. The astonishing part is that it doesn’t come with a warning and often catches teams off-guard.

2016 has finally come to an end and there have been several batting collapses. Australia suffered quite a few of them while other teams had their share too. Cricket, predominantly being a batsman’s game, deserves the bowlers to have their say. We take a look at the top five batting debacles of the previous 12 months.

#5 India 79/10 vs. New Zealand at Nagpur (Thirteenth T20- World T20)

Albeit India were winless against the Kiwis in the 20-over format of cricket, the odds were well and truly stacked against the Black Caps in the opening game of the 2016 World T20’s main leg. The Men in Blue oozed confidence after clinching the inaugural T20 edition of the Asia Cup in March, cruising to triumphs in all four games.

The decision to bat first on a turning top turned fatal for Williamson and Co. as they hustled their way to a paltry 126/7 in the allotted quota of 20 overs. India, at no point of the chase, were in contention and lost wickets in bundles. Miserly spells from Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner tied the Indian batsmen down with a combined figure of 8-0-29-7.

A partnership of 30 in 37 balls between Ravichandran Ashwin and Mahendra Singh Dhoni attempted to bring India back on track, but the asking rate was always on the rise. India, eventually, folded for 79 runs and slumped to a hefty defeat by 47 runs.