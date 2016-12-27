Michael Vaughan, Marcus North and Graeme Swann pick their best Test XIs

Tasked with naming the best Test XI, these legends did a stellar job

Michael Vaughan, Marcus North and Graeme Swann differed in their choices

It’s that time of the year when people reflect on everything that’s transpired in the previous 12-month period to deliberate on the highest highs and the lowest lows that an athlete, a team or a sport has witnessed.

In cricket, there has often been a fascination with naming a ‘best XI’ combining players from all across the world. So thus in the aftermath of ICC naming its annual team of the year and other awards, a number of cricket experts have done so too.

Speaking to BT Sport, former Australian batsman Marcus North and former English cricketers Michael Vaughan and Graeme Swann named their current best Test XI keeping in mind everything that has transpired in 2016.

They would pick their teams for a game to be hypothetically staged at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during Australia’s Summer season. It was fascinating to see how the trio differed from each other while naming a few key common players.

While Indians Virat Kohli and Ravi Ashwin made it to all the teams, players like Kane Williamson and Yasir Shah provided a headache to the experts.

Michael Vaughan’s XI –

David Warner, Joe Root, Steve Smith (C), Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Ben Stokes, Quinton de Kock (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc

The former English captain said that it was really hard to omit Kiwi skipper Kane WIlliamson but that he is otherwise quite pleased with his batting line-up. Amongst the bowlers, he felt that Yasir Shah and Rangana Herath were unlucky to miss out. Playing at home, he remarked that the duo of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc would be unplayable. He concluded saying that Kagiso Rabada is currently the best pace bowler out there, and Ravi Ashwin adds the mystery his side needs.

Marcus North’s XI –

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (C), Virat Kohli, Joe Root, AB De Villiers (WK), Ben Stokes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada

Marcus North went with his fellow countryman Khawaja to open with Warner at the top, calling him the most improved player in Test cricket with 2016. He remarked that the only way he would get AB in the side was by making him wear the wicket-keeping gloves. He included Steyn in for the ‘fear factor’ despite his numerous injury concerns and he added that Ashwin is the best spinner in the world currently.

Graeme Swann’s XI -

David Warner, Murali Vijay, Steve Smith (C), Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Josh Hazlewood, Umesh Yadav

Swann differed the most with his picks, naming Indian Murali Vijay at the top. He remarked that Bairstow would have to be there considering the year he had. His most surprising choice was Umesh Yadav, and Vaughan remarked that Yadav was not even the best pacer in India. But Swann stuck to his pick, including Yadav for his raw pace.