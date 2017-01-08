Top 5 batting teams away from home in last 5 years

Here are the top 5 batting teams in terms of away performances (last 5 years).

@KrishSripada by Krishna Sripada Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jan 2017, 16:01 IST

Sri Lanka whitewashed Australia. India whitewashed New Zealand. New Zealand whitewashed Pakistan who were also whitewashed by Australia down under. Sri Lanka might get whitewashed by South Africa as they are already 2-0 down going into the third and final test.

This is not a good time for touring teams. Almost every team is playing well at home, but very few are doing well away from home, especially in alien conditions. South Africa, for example, won a series in Australia but that can largely be attributed to the conditions in South Africa which are quite similar.

The Proteas' sub-continental record is not as great, although, it should be added that they have been one of the most competitive sides away. So, we try and take a look at what’s happening over the last half a decade - which team is doing well away from home and which one aren’t.

The numbers could be slightly misleading considering Pakistan don’t play at home and Dubai is generally counted as a neutral venue. But, take Dubai off the away venues’ list and the numbers change for Pakistan, and they aren't so impressive away.

Here are the top 5 batting teams in terms of away performances (last 5 years). (Stat courtesy: Cricinfo)

#1 South Africa

There is a reason why South Africa are so hard to beat away from home. The team that at one point, under Graeme Smith, went undefeated on the road for the greater part of a decade, has an indomitable spirit. South Africa average 33.82 per wicket away from home (excluding UAE games), marginally ahead of India.

Their RPO is lower at 2.92 compared to India, Australia and Sri Lanka. At home, South Africa average 39.19, ranked third behind Australia and India. The difference between away and home averages for South Africa is a mere 5.37 runs worse away from home.

For India, it is close to 8 runs and for Australia, it is a whopping 16-run difference, even leaving out Dubai, where they haven’t been better either. On the other hand, South Africa averages a respectable 33.26 at Dubai, having played just 2 Tests there over the last 5 years. SA’s W/L ratio is almost 2, winning 9 and losing just 5 Tests away which is spectacular.