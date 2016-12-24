5 biggest managerial mistakes

Managers are the heart and soul of a footballing team. No single individual contributes as much to the success of the team than the guy at the helm who decides the tactics, the transfers, and makes the entire team tick.

A mistake by a player may cost you a goal; a mistake by a manager can have disastrous consequences for the entire season. Despite trying their best and knowing the beautiful game better than most on the planet, managers are not invincible and make mistakes. Here, we look at the five worst mistakes made by some top managers in the modern era –

#5 Jose Mourinho letting Kevin De Bruyne go

The Portuguese is one of the greatest managers of all time and no one can dispute that. The Champions League winning manager is also one of the most controversial figures in footballing history, dividing opinions wherever he goes.

Although a few decisions of his have turned heads and have been termed wrong in the past few years, perhaps the one unanimously accepted as being poor is letting the Belgian starlet Kevin De Bruyne depart from Chelsea.

Mourinho lost no sleep over his decision to sell De Bruyne to Wolfsburg in 2014, yet the player proved his worth the very season he was transferred and title rivals Manchester City bought him a year later- paying more than thrice the amount Wolfsburg gave to Chelsea.

KDB is now one of the best players in the league and is highly influential in the City team under Pep. The Belgian also recently accused Mourinho of not believing in him when he was at Chelsea.

Perhaps Jose’s biggest regret in recent years would easily be this. For all you know, De Bruyne might have saved him in the horrific 15-16 season.