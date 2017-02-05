EPL 2016/17: Hull City 2-0 Liverpool, 5 talking points

We take a look at what hogged the limelight at the KCOM stadium on Saturday

@mayamahadevan by Maya Mahadevan Top 5 / Top 10 05 Feb 2017, 08:40 IST

Alfred N'Diaye scored on his debut for the Tigers at the KCOM

Marco Silva’s Hull City comfortably saw off an abject Liverpool team, as Jurgen Klopp’s side squandered a perfect opportunity to go second (or at least third) in the table after Arsenal’s defeat by Chelsea earlier.

Debutants Alfred N'Diaye and Oumar Niasse got on the score-sheet for the Tigers as Liverpool failed to make their chances count despite the attacking personnel all returning to the first team.

A miserable afternoon for Klopp and his team ensured that Liverpool are yet to win a Premier League game since the turn of the year.

The Reds now sit thirteen points adrift of Chelsea in fourth place. Manchester City are level on points and Manchester United are just four points off Liverpool, with both having a game in hand to be played Sunday.

We take a look at the top five takeaways from the fixture.

#5. Liverpool’s defence needs fixing

Mignolet’s onrushing and flapping cost Liverpool dear

Another game, another set-piece, another error – it feels like this theme is played on loop every time Liverpool are defending and it does not make for pretty viewing either.

No one individual player is singlehandedly responsible for the Reds’ suspect and malfunctioning back-line but every one of them has gifted the opposition points in some fixture or the other.

Saturday was Simon Mignolet’s turn although none of his teammates could cover themselves in glory.

A Hull City corner which should have been cleared was first flapped on by an onrushing Mignolet before he fell in the box. The ball was allowed three touches (yes, three) by the Tigers players as Liverpool were caught ball-watching or appealing for an offside call where there was none. Their lackadaisical approach allowed debutant N’Diaye to fire home from the closest of quarters with the keeper squat on the floor.

Klopp’s men have conceded 30 times in 24 league games, the most among the top eight sides in the table and he needs to plug the leaks quickly enough before it sinks the ship.