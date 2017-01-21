Transfer news and rumours of the day: 21st January, 2017

We bring to you all the transfer news, rumours and gossip from newspapers across Europe.

Finally, someone rejects China

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from across Europe. And the huge news today is regarding the future of a Real Madrid superstar, with Bayern Munich set to break the German transfer record in pursuit of the superstar.

Serie A

Gerard Deulofeu to undergo AC Milan medical on Monday

AC Milan might have announced that they have signed Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu on loan until the end of the season but the move is not yet complete as the Spaniard has to undergo a medical with the San Siro outfit, which will most probably happen on Monday.

Fiorentina striker rejects China

Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic has revealed that he has turned down a lucrative offer from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian. According to reports, the forward was offered 10 million per year in wages but he opted to stay in Italy.

Speaking in an interview with Sportske novosti, he said: "I am staying at Fiorentina, it's my decision. I don't know how much Tianjin offered my club. I received an offer and decided to stay where I am. That is my definitive choice.