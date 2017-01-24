5 match-ups for a mixed WWE/UFC dream event

One day, somehow, the WWE and the UFC need to combine for the biggest crossover event of all time.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle 24 Jan 2017

Instead of competing, why not work together?

It's something that a lot of people would hate to see but even more people would pay to see.

If World Wrestling Entertainment and Ultimate Fighting Championship one day teamed up, combining their two styles and sports into one night of action, the resulting product could be magnificent.

Whether you hate one and love the other or are a fan of both, nobody can deny that the possibility would be intriguing.

There would obviously be a lot of issues to iron out. Firstly, it seems obvious that most of the people attending in person should and will be interested in both art forms. As such, it would create a delightful atmosphere throughout the evening on what could be a historic night for both professional wrestling and mixed martial arts.

With an undercard to calm people over until the main card, we could have both an octagon and a ring in the arena that are both a certain distance away from one another.

The UFC stars can enter through the crowd as they usually do, meanwhile, the WWE superstars can have an entrance ramp as they so often do themselves.

Then, match by match, we would switch between MMA and pro wrestling until the grand main event that everyone will surely tune in to see. So with all this in mind, let's look at five match-ups that would be ideal for a WWE/UFC joint event.

#5 AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

The turf war that would send the crowd into a frenzy

If you want to start the crowd off hot, then this is the way to go. Put two bonafide superstars in the middle of the ring who have a great deal of animosity and allow them to square off.

No shenanigans, no interferences, no nothing - just show the world what these athletes can do when given the chance and the respect for the business will slowly begin to grow.

In terms of an opener, you can guarantee that Styles and Balor will get fans invested within the event.

They could continue to keep the promos separate from one another in terms of the styles, but the casual MMA fans tuning in may start to slowly appreciate the kind of talent that superstars within the WWE possess.

Who knows, maybe this match will cause some people to convert. Up next is our first UFC contest of the fight - and it's a big one.