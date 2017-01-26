5 Real life WWE feuds that should have been settled through an MMA fight

Feuds within the WWE are great, but what would happen if they transitioned to the octagon?

The octagon is an unforgiving place

World Wrestling Entertainment is a place where storylines are created, moments are made and larger than life superstars ply their trade. Meanwhile over in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, people literally lay it all on the line in the hope of being declared one of the greatest fighters on the face of the planet.

So as you can tell, they go about things a tad differently. Both companies utilise alternate techniques in which to settle confrontations, providing us with varied results. Some fights may be five round classics, and others may be a dull and lethargic affair. Some WWE matches have a lot of botches and others can tell a great story. Whichever way you look at it, neither is perfect.

So essentially, it's a bit of a give and take. Unfortunately you can't really take UFC battles and put them in the squared circle because it feels a tad watered down, however WWE feuds both scripted and behind the scenes could certainly be settled inside the octagon. Would the fight quality be good? Who knows, but it would be interesting to find out.

So with that being said, let's take a look at five WWE feuds that would be fascinating inside the octagon.