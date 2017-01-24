5 Botches, slip ups, and outrageous moments from WWE Raw (January 23rd, 2017)

Goldberg's head blood, Roman Reign's botched Samoan drop, and Sheamus' lighting destruction!

@MitchNickelson by Mitch Nickelson Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jan 2017, 13:10 IST

Caption

With less than a week to go before WWE’s annual Royal Rumble event, Raw brought a fairly solid show that laid plenty of interesting seeds that should stir up the appeal to watch on Sunday. Sami Zayn was involved in the best match of the night against Seth Rollins and thanks to a Triple H musical distraction, he’s now in the Rumble.

The Zayn vs. Rollins match even got to go beyond 16 minutes, which is surprisingly rare for this three-hour show.

There were several negatives on tonight’s show even though that shouldn’t discourage anyone from still being excited about the Pay-Per-View weekend ahead. The following list features a Cruiserweight gutbuster that didn’t quite set up like hoped, a Roman Samoan drop that didn’t hit its mark, and a mysterious head wound to a former WCW Champion even though he was in no physical altercations on screen.

All this and more lie ahead.

Before we all become master sleuths to get to the bottom of this Goldberg head controversy, there’s no better time than now to review the five botchiest and most outrageous moments from this January 3rd edition of Raw...

#5 Lights out for Sheamus

Kicking off this edition is a botch from the Cesaro vs. Gallows match even though neither of them was involved. Karl Anderson came running down to the ring to attack Sheamus from behind, sending him head-first into the LED lights on the side of the ring. A square section of the lights was momentarily blacked out because of this.

This was actually a cool touch to this attack from behind. If he’s hitting so hard that it’s enough to knock the lights out then they must be getting stiff with each other.