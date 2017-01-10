5 Botches, slip ups, and outrageous moments from WWE Raw (January 9th, 2017)

What caused Chris Jericho's head to bleed?

@MitchNickelson by Mitch Nickelson Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jan 2017, 14:32 IST

Y2J celebrates winning the gold

Monday Night Raw was hyped up to feature The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, two Superstars that sometimes are very hard to find.

The Deadman announced on this episode of Raw (because he’s not bound by brands anymore or something) that he was going to compete in the upcoming Royal Rumble, while HBK told Rusev that he was uncomfortable when he spoke of his wife’s Golden Globes.

The more retro parts of Raw were some of the bigger highlights of the show but as always, this is an article that focuses more on the not-so-good stuff. Botches and slip ups are the terms used, and there are several moments that fit into those categories.

Shawn Michaels not coming back for “One More Match” despite the crowd’s chants is always a bummer, but at least that’s understandable. What’s not understandable is when he was seen in the back learning to dab with TJP – some trends are better left alone, Shawn.

In areas of inevitable marketing that elicit a slight groan, New Day made reference to something disturbing called “Booty Juice.” It was supposedly filled in a keg that Titus was racing with but you just know that it’s going to get bottled up and sold for an unreasonably high markup.

The juice will likely have a cartoon drawing on the label of Big E bent over because for some reason that’s where the money’s at.

Those were a few of the outrageous moments that didn’t figure in this week’s 5 botchiest moments but don’t worry, the best stuff still lies ahead...

#5 Drew’s kid doesn’t want to hear it

The Raw cameramen haven’t had the best of luck in finding the most excited children on their super close-up fan shots over the past several weeks. This Monday night wasn’t going to be much different. Drew Brees is the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints and has been for about a decade.

He took his children out to see WWE’s flagship show since they came to town and I’m not sure all of the little tikes were digging it.

If this youngster was trying this hard to close his ears while the Raw theme was playing, imagine how much he must’ve tried to block out the noise during that New Day/Titus segment. The kid might’ve popped his own head like a balloon.