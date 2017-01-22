5 opponents Goldberg should face in 2017

Goldberg only has a few matches left in his career. It is time to put those to good use.

@WWEBNRL by Brandon Lasher Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jan 2017, 12:34 IST

It is time to use Goldberg effectively in his remaining time in the WWE.

I will admit I was pretty shocked at the end of Survivor Series 2016. Did anyone expect Goldberg to squash Brock Lesnar? It was the most surprising moment in recent WWE history and it certainly told us one thing: Goldberg wasn’t going away anytime soon.

I was even more shocked to learn he will actually wrestle at least three more matches in his current and likely final WWE run. We will see him at the Royal Rumble, Fastlane and WrestleMania 33.

It presents a rare opportunity to use a popular veteran wrestler to give a rub to the long term-future of the WWE.

The biggest rumour floating around is that Goldberg is going to face Lesnar in a rematch at WrestleMania 33. This is truly a tremendous waste in my opinion. Neither of their matches has been particularly compelling and little is gained by a victory for either in the long-term future WWE plans.

Goldberg needs to face more compelling opponents. His limited remaining schedule should include matches that either benefit the future stars of the company or provide unique dream matches for the company’s bottom line. Pointless rematches seem a waste of time at this point.

With that in mind, I present my list of top five opponents Goldberg should face in 2017:

#5 Braun Strowman

Who would have thought he would be one of the biggest stars on Raw?

You know what is really strange? Braun Strowman has quickly become one of the most compelling parts of the Raw brand. I am just as surprised as you are. It is even fair to say that he has improved by leaps and bounds in the last few months in all aspects of the business.

They have made him look like an unstoppable monster with months of solid booking and have backed it up with pretty solid matches as well. He is starting to get support from the crowd as a major player on the Raw brand.

Also read: 5 Potential opponents for Goldberg at WrestleMania 33

That is why he needs someone like Goldberg to face.

We know Vince likes matches between big men and this fits the bill nicely. Goldberg looks better when he has an opponent of similar size and Strowman will be able to do that. The match doesn’t have to be a long match to seem like a major deal.

Win or lose, Braun would come out of that match as a star going forward.