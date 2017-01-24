5 potential WrestleMania matches for John Cena

John Cena needs a headline match at WrestleMania, and these guys can provide that.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jan 2017, 10:00 IST

John Cena’s WM33 opponent remains unknown

When you've got one of the biggest superstars of all time going into potentially his last WrestleMania as a full-timer, you need something big for him.

It's been nearly two years since John Cena had an actual match on the grandest stage of them all, and heading into WrestleMania 33 there's a number of possibilities regarding his opponent in Orlando.

We're at the point now where facing John Cena at Mania is going to be a main event match, but with this being the most unpredictable card in years there's still so much to take into consideration.

After the Royal Rumble on Sunday the picture will become a lot clearer, but for now, things are still a little bit blurry as we attempt to navigate our way to the Citrus Bowl.

This feeling is certainly a fresh and exciting one, but it's also laced with a touch of fear regarding how fresh the match that John's going to have will be.

Don't get us wrong, we'll probably enjoy his performance no matter who the opponent is but this event is shaping up to feel pretty special so we need to see something extravagant to warrant Big Match John's status in the company.

With that being said, let's take a look at five potential WrestleMania matches for the Doctor of Thuganomics himself.

#5 Baron Corbin

Is Corbin ready for a match of this magnitude?

We know what you're thinking - we've literally just seen this match. Corbin vs Cena already took place on a recent episode of SmackDown, with the WWE seemingly testing the waters for a potential feud between the two at some point in the future.

Corbin more than held his own, but Cena, as he usually does, came out on top with WWE Champion AJ Styles watching on from ringside.

Now when you consider the possibility of this, it isn't too hard to fathom. Corbin could interfere in the WWE title match in order to make a name for himself, which then leads to Cena costing him his chance at winning the Rumble later on in the night.

The story writes itself and whilst there are more appealing matches on this list, you can't deny that it would be a great star-making moment for The Lone Wolf.

Speaking of "we've just seen it", onto the next entrant.