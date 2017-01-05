5 reasons Jeff Hardy was underrated in WWE

Who knows, maybe we'll see Jeff Hardy back in the ring for Vince McMahon. We can certainly see the writing on the wall.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle

The Charismatic Enigma never got the credit he deserves

The Charismatic Enigma Jeff Hardy is perhaps one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in WWE history. When it came to popularity, not many Superstars in the last decade can compete with the man himself. Whether it was the guy's personality before the match or daredevil stunts during, you could never quite take your eyes off of the now-39-year-old.

During two stints in World Wrestling Entertainment, Hardy never quite reached the pinnacle of the company. Sure he won a couple world titles, but in terms of prolonged success the former Tag Team Champion was never able to maintain his spot at the top of the mountain.

Whether this was down to politics or his personal demons is up for debate, but you can't deny his talent.

This isn't to say Jeff Hardy hasn't made some serious mistakes throughout his career because we all know that's the case. However, everyone deserves a second chance and whilst Jeff had quite a few, he made the most of the opportunities that he was awarded. Controversial or not, this matter revolves purely around talent and nothing more.

From teenage prodigy to 'what could have been', these are five of the biggest reasons why the man formerly known as Brother Nero was underrated in WWE.

#5 Fan interaction

Jeff Hardy was a huge merchandise attraction for WWE

If you were a wrestling fan in the late 90s and early 00s, the chances are that you knew someone with Hardy Boyz merch. Throughout their entire careers, Matt and Jeff were able to move a great deal of merchandise for WWE, with Jeff, in particular, taking it to a whole new level.

One of the great things about Jeff is how much he gave to the fans. Whether it was a casual house show or WrestleMania Axxess, there was no moment too big or small in which he wouldn't take time out to speak to one of his “creatures”.

Much like the celebrities of the world who also have nicknames for their fanbases, you just knew that the legion of Hardy fanatics was there to stay for life.

In a number of circumstances, there have been stories to suggest Jeff would go out of his way to donate merchandise and tickets for shows to those who were desperate to see him in action. When you put that alongside the work he did for Make A Wish throughout his entire career, you can tell what an icon and an inspiration he was.

Whilst WWE likes to promote Cena's work with the charity, Jeff was as popular because the kids knew that just like John, they were meeting someone who genuinely cared about what they had to say.

With that being said, we go from one obvious point to an entirely controversial one.