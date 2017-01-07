5 Reasons why Shinsuke Nakamura should win Royal Rumble 2017

Could Shinsuke Nakamura shock the world and win this year's Royal Rumble?

@ZacJones_SK by Zac Jones Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jan 2017, 22:06 IST

King of Strong Style

The Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated events on WWE’s PPV calendar and it’s the Royal Rumble match itself that makes it such a favorite amongst the fans. The match is exciting and often includes surprise appearances from superstars from the past coupled with the shock returns, which all add up to a fast-paced and unpredictable contest.

It also marks the beginning of the road to WrestleMania and gets fans speculating as to who will be the man to outlast 29 other superstars and go on to headline WWE’s biggest event of the year. The 2017 edition of the Royal Rumble has been no different, as a number of big names have already been rumored to be in line for the big win on January 29th.

However, this article will list 5 reasons as to why Shinsuke Nakamura should be the man who is victorious at this year’s Royal Rumble.