5 Superstars who could eliminate The Undertaker at The Royal Rumble

Who has the fortitude to eliminate The Undertaker??

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jan 2017, 16:46 IST

There will be more than one monster at the Rumble!

Some call him the most important Superstar in WWE history, while some say he's the most feared wrestler of all-time. There are also some who will go as far as to say he's the greatest of all-time. Regardless of what you think he is, he's certainly the Phenom and we are a privileged fan base to be able to witness his work.

The Undertaker has graced the wrestling world with his remarkable presence for over three decades now. Now with The Royal Rumble looming, we could be preparing ourselves for what could be the beginning of the end for the Deadman.

Over the past several years, The Undertaker has decreased his WWE appearance schedule to a very minimum, which he is absolutely entitled to do so. This is a luxury ‘Taker has earned.

Now that we are about to enter Wrestlemania Season, many questions are popping up, most surrounding what's next for The Undertaker. We already know he has entered his name into the Royal Rumble match, but just how far will he go in the bout?

Another big question on the minds of many fans is who will be the one anointed with the task of eliminating one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of the business? One thing is for sure, it would be a significant rub for whomever that person may be; especially with this being the catalyst to Wrestlemania.

So, when you look at the current list of participants, along with those who will likely enter the Rumble match, who sticks out as someone who could eliminate The Undertaker?

Well, that's a task that should not and will not go to just anyone. It must be either a top-tier, major star or someone in need of the immediate boost that comes with throwing The Undertaker over the top rope, onto the Alamodome floor.

Let's take a look at five names that could potentially eliminate The Undertaker in the Royal Rumble match.

#5 Shawn Michaels

We might just witness the hometown hero's boyhood dream come true!

This would probably be the most unlikely of the five possibilities. However, this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view is being held at the Alamodome, in the great city of San Antonio, which just so happens to be the hometown of The Heartbreak Kid.

No one really knows if Michaels will even be an entrant in the Rumble. But, there is always at least one surprise entrant. So, considering the location, as well as the nature of the event, it would not be a huge surprise if we suddenly hear Shawn Michaels' "Sexy Boy" theme music dropped at the conclusion of one of the countdowns throughout the bout.

Having HBK eliminate someone on the level of The Undertaker would be a huge moment in Michaels’ storied career, as well as an unforgettable mark-out moment for the loyal hometown fans of Shawn Michaels.