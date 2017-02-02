5 WrestleMania matches made possible by The Royal Rumble

Here are 5 matches the WWE could go with for Wrestlemania.

by Daniel Crump 02 Feb 2017

The Road to Wrestlemania has a lot of stops to make.

Traditionally, the Royal Rumble event marks the start of the road to Wrestlemania. Fans will already be deciding for themselves which matches should feature, who will challenge for the titles and who, ultimately the ‘Mania card will benefit.

After seeing the WWE Championship change hands, a new contender to the Universal Title emerge, and a 2017 Royal Rumble winner crowned, here are five matches that the Royal Rumble event has potentially paved the way for.

Each summary will include the rationale behind having the match-ups, as well as thoughts on who should ultimately win. Let us know if you disagree in the comments section below, and be sure to include your own thoughts on who should face whom at the Grandaddy of them all.

#1 Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg

Goldberg could really make the belt seem important.

Why?

Unless they’re thinking of moving him to Smackdown in the next few weeks, Randy Orton’s Rumble victory has thrown the Universal title picture wide open. Goldberg is now effectively tied up with Lesnar for Wrestlemania, but one match the company could have gone with, and maybe still can at the last minute, is a Championship showdown with KO.

It would raise the prestige of the title itself having somebody like Goldberg challenge for it and would give Owens a prominent spot on the ‘Mania card. Wherever this match features, KO will benefit from working with such a legend.

Who wins?

Goldberg would have to win this match if they were to go with it. Again, seeing the title around his waist would raise it from a belt still in its infancy, into something that warrants respect. With all due respect to KO and Finn Balor, the title needs a legendary holder sooner or later, otherwise, it will continue to be viewed as a second rate Championship.