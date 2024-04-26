Who are J.J. McCarthy's sisters, Caitlin and Morgan McCarthy? All about Vikings QB's family

Minnesota Vikings' new quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, knows a thing or two about winning. The Michigan Wolverines product ended his collegiate football career on a high, leading the program to a national championship. His next stop will be at Minnesota, as he steps into the shoes of the great Kirk Cousins as the team's new franchise QB.

J.J. McCarthy can count on having a great support system back home as he enters the big leagues. This article will shine the spotlight on his sisters and the rest of the McCarthy household.

Who are J.J. McCarthy's sisters, Caitlin and Morgan McCarthy?

J.J. McCarthy's sisters, Caitlin and Morgan McCarthy, share an exceptionally tight bond with their NFL-bound brother, showing their unwavering support for his career in various ways.

The older McCarthy sister is Caitlin McCarthy, a recent graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Caitlin bagged her degree in computer science with minors in business and math.

While attending the University, she earned an award for her leadership skills and for working with the University of Nebraska Dance Marathon. The organization was dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha. These days, Caitlin McCarthy works as a tech consultant at EY in Chicago.

The younger McCarthy sister is Morgan McCarthy. She is a collegiate freshman after graduating from high school in 2023.

Who are J.J. McCarthy's parents?

A quick look at J.J. McCarthy's parents' backgrounds will show you where the Vikings' QB developed his taste for sports. McCarthy's dad, Jim McCarthy, is a former football player.

Jim McCarthy was a two-sport performer during his high school days at Riverside-Brookfield High School. There, he excelled at football and baseball. The older McCarthy was the school's starting running back, and he took his talents to Lake Park College. Jim McCarthy served as the school's football team captain.

As for McCarthy's mother, she, too, was a stellar sportsperson during her younger days. McCarthy's mom was a prized figure skater in her youth, and she introduced J.J. to ice skating.

Both of McCarthy's parents have since gone into less sports-oriented professions. Jim McCarthy is the president of J.E. McCarthy & Associates, a company that prioritizes printing logistics management for printers, advertising companies, and others. Megan McCarthy most recently was a senior project manager at Medix Staffing Solutions.