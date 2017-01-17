5 WWE superstars Samoa Joe can destroy on the main roster to make a statement

It's the most highly anticipated debut in recent WWE history, but who should Joe use to make an impact?

@Bub3mi by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jan 2017, 11:42 IST

Samoa Joe will be looking to make an impact

Samoa Joe has been one of the biggest names down in NXT for quite some time now. It's because of his status and buzz that the WWE Universe is eagerly anticipating the debut of the 37-year old on the main roster.

He's been rumoured to be making his debut for several months now and the WWE faithful are gradually growing restless. With the road to Wrestlemania starting at the Rumble, it's incredibly likely that the Samoan will be appearing on a RAW or SD Live sometime soon.

As we all know, first impressions mean everything in wrestling. You get one shot in this business and you have to make the most of it. Joe needs to come in like a wrecking ball and destroy a firmly established superstar to announce himself to the world.

Here are 5 WWE superstars Samoa Joe could destroy to make a massive impact upon his main roster debut.

#5 Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman weighs 385lbs

The ultimate big man and the definition of brute strength, Braun Strowman, has run roughshod over every single superstar in the WWE today, even Roman Reigns. The man is a beast and the creative team have booked him incredibly strongly since the draft in July. No one has cleanly pinned him since his debut.

Now imagine how big it would be if Samoa Joe laid waste to the ex-Wyatt family member. These two behemoths would produce earth-shattering contests. Because for all their power, strength and size, they both move across the squared circle at lightning quick speeds.

The two would surprisingly appeal to casual viewers and can produce world class matches on the grandest of stages.