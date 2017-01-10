WWE News: Ryback says John Cena is poisonous for wrestling

Ryback has spoken about his thoughts on John Cena, and those thoughts are far from kind to the 15-time WWE Champion.

10 Jan 2017

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has spoken about his thoughts on John Cena, during a recent episode of his podcast “Conversations with the Big Guy”, and he didn’t hold anything back.

“It’s not my place to discuss this, but John would sit there and bury Riley in front of everybody for no reason, and Alex Riley is f***ing money. He was money from day one. He would bust his a**, he had awesome theme music and he went out there and got a reaction from the people. Because of John Cena, and people I swear to god because of John Cena, his career is over in the WWE, for no reason outside of John and his personal issues.”

Ryback left WWE in 2016 and has kept himself busy on the indy wrestling circuit, making appearances in the United States and across Europe.

Ryback left the company after a contract dispute, he has been critical of WWE and other wrestlers several times since his departure, including CM Punk and Vince McMahon.

Despite making a reasonable career for himself since his WWE departure, including a new book that he is releasing, Ryback still seems keen to talk about his time in the company.

Many fans weren’t sold on him during his time in WWE, with several noting that he wasn’t able to compete at the highest level in WWE. Ryback also claims that Triple H even started NXT to stop the up and coming talent in WWE being easily beaten, and held down by Cena.

It’s highly unlikely that any of these claims by Ryback will ever be proven.

Many in WWE will obviously know that Cena may be liked behind the scenes, but if he really is poisonous to wrestling it’s hard to see anyone else making that claim. It’s sure that nobody in WWE will lose much sleep over these comments, most of all Cena.

After the way that Ryback left the company, with him probably thinking that he deserved more money and a higher spot on the card than WWE was offering, comments like these will do little to put him back in the good graces of Vince McMahon.

John Cena is one of the biggest Superstars in the world and is portrayed as a true superhero to WWE’s young fanbase. These comments won’t do much more than boost Ryback’s ego for a few hours until the buzz subsides.

