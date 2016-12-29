NXT: 5 Points to note (December 28th, 2016)

Action from Osaka, Japan, with all three championships on the line.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 29 Dec 2016, 16:04 IST

Nia Jax returned to NXT, as Asuka returned home

In our opinion, this week's episode of NXT happened a few weeks too late. There was nothing to complain about in terms of in-ring action from Osaka, Japan and the matches were actually quite solid. However, not only have we seen the Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe match in the past but we even found out the top contender for Nakamura’s Championship in last week’s episode.

In our opinion, NXT missed a chance to close the year with a bang, like SmackDown did with their brilliant triple threat main event.

In any case, the talent that comprises NXT never disappoints and it’s always a treat to see them in a new environment. Japanese fans weren’t as vocal as American ones during the match and this made the setting very interesting and exotic. Here are five points to note from this week’s episode of NXT!

#5 Homecoming queen reigns supreme

NXT Women’s Champion Asuka made a triumphant return at home, in Osaka

We’ve seen Asuka and Nia Jax lock horns in the past, and battle it out in Takeover: The End. This was a revival of their feud (not you, Dash and Dawson), as the main roster giantess returned to the land of far better booking and significantly worse pay- NXT!

The two women had a really good match, we thought. Asuka can just work circles around every other woman in NXT and with due apologies to Charlotte Flair, even the main roster. Nia Jax is also a much-improved performer, and this could have been the best match she was ever part of!

What spoiled this match for us was Nia behaving rather dumb. The only way for a challenger to win a Championship title is by pinfall or submission. When Jax almost decimated her opponent, she tossed Asuka out of the ring. When Asuka got back into the ring, she was tossed out again.

Even the commentators at the announce desk could not resist making snide remarks at Nia Jax’s dumb behaviour! Countouts do not win you titles, Nia Jax. Duh...