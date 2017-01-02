Royal Rumble match card: List of matches confirmed for Royal Rumble 2017

The Alamodome has only a few matches confirmed so far, but it's beginning to look stacked.

by Rohit Nath News 02 Jan 2017, 16:39 IST

Royal Rumble is set to be a star-studded affair

The Royal Rumble takes place at the Alamodome in what may well be the biggest Rumble of all time. WWE will be looking to sell over 60,000 tickets. In order to do this, they require big names. Some of the big names confirmed to appear are Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and John Cena.

The Undertaker is expected to be part of the show, and Shawn Michaels is rumoured to be appearing in a non-wrestling role since it is will be in his hometown of San Antonio. The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels will both appear on Raw on January 9th. It is expected that both legends will announce their respective roles in the Rumble.

The build to the Rumble began after Roadblock: End Of The Line. Here is the official match card:

AJ Styles(C) vs John Cena – WWE Championship

AJ Styles & John Cena will be going head-to-head in their third singles match

AJ Styles defeated Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in the final episode SmackDown Live to end the year as WWE Champion. Earlier in the show, John Cena made his return to WWE after two and a half months and declared that he would compete for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. The two former arch-rivals shook hands to close the show.

Cena returned with an attitude that was never seen in his run as WWE’s top babyface. He will be chasing his 16th World Championship to tie the record with Ric Flair. Cena has a big chip on his shoulder, namely that he has two defeats in the hands of AJ Styles, out of which one is a clean victory.

The rivals tore the house down at Summerslam, and this should be no different in the four-hour show.

Kevin Owens(c) vs Roman Reigns – WWE Universal Championship match(w/ Chris Jericho suspended in a shark cage)

Kevin Owens faces Roman Reigns without the help of Chris Jericho

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns have faced off numerous times over the past few months, with The Big Dog getting the win most of the time. Whenever Owens has defeated Reigns, it was thanks to the help of Chris Jericho. As a matter of fact, all of Kevin Owens’ successful title defences has been due to Jericho’s interference.

To address this problem, Raw General Manager Mick Foley announced on the Raw after Roadblock: End Of the Line that Reigns would get another shot at the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, and Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage to prevent any interference in the match.

The person who wins this match may very well walk into Wrestlemania 33 as the Universal Champion.

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg will cross paths in the Royal Rumble match

Goldberg announced himself to be the first entrant in the 2017 Royal Rumble the night after Survivor Series. The week after that, an emotional Paul Heyman said that Lesnar will be in the Rumble match as well. The two are bound to cross paths, and will likely cost each other the match, setting up a blow-off match at Wrestlemania 33.

This is perhaps the most unpredictable Royal Rumble match in years. There are a few names up in the air, such as Braun Strowman, The Undertaker and Finn Balor, among others. This may very well turn out to be the best Royal Rumble match in a decade.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com