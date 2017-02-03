WWE Rumors: Triple H is adamant about wrestling at WrestleMania 33

WrestleMania 33 is right around the corner, and Triple H is determined to get himself on the card.

Triple H always tends to have big time matches at the showcase of the immortals

What's the story?

According to Cageside Seats, WWE COO and former World Champion Triple H is insistent upon competing at WrestleMania 33 despite the supposed injury to his rumoured opponent Seth Rollins. The Game's opponent at the showcase of the immortals in the event that Rollins cannot compete is not yet known.

In case you didn't know

Seth Rollins tore his MCL during the scripted attack by Samoa Joe on Monday Night Raw, leaving his WrestleMania 33 status up in the air. The first few rumours that have been circulating around the internet suggest that he will only be out for eight weeks, but that's still cutting it close and many are wondering whether or not WWE will just drop the potential match altogether.

Heart of the matter

Triple H has always loved competing inside the ring and it appears as if that passion is still burning deep within him. The main reason that has been given as to why he is so adamant about wrestling is due to NXT's deep association with Orlando, the host city. Both Full Sail University and the WWE Performance Center are located down in the Florida region.

The Performance Center is one of WWE’s finest achievements

What's next?

Regardless of whether or not Rollins is healthy, it seems very likely that The Cerebral Assassin will be competing at the Citrus Bowl in April. We'll have to wait and see regarding who his opponent may be. But over the next few weeks, we should get a good indication based on what happens on Monday Night Raw.

Sportskeeda's take

It's not surprising to see Triple H being so eager to get in the ring because his training suggests that he thinks about WrestleMania all year round. For a man of his age The Game is in tremendous shape, and we personally would like to see him in a number of matches. Sami Zayn could be an interesting feud, meanwhile the Shane vs HHH rivalry practically writes itself.

Obviously, there's no guarantee at this moment in time that Seth won't be healthy, but given the rumoured prognosis we think it's best to start planning for a WrestleMania without The Architect once again. It's a shame, but he'll have his moment in the sunshine once again.