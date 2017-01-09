WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: 9th January 2017

Huge returns and a handicap return match set to happen on Raw.

Legends set to return

After getting destroyed in ratings by SmackDown Live, Monday Night Raw will be rolling out a jam-packed episode in an attempt to get their momentum back.

Aided by two huge returns and an interesting handicap match, the show does look interesting when compared to the past few weeks. But as WWE have a habit of disappointing their fans, it would be unrealistic to keep the expectations high.

The buildup for Royal Rumble and developing the stories of the undercard championships would be other major segments to watch out for on the show. In the list below, we are going to preview the upcoming edition of Monday Night Raw and the possible segments that WWE could give us.

#5 Bayley gets her shot, Sasha gets Nia

Bayley ready for title shot

Last week, WWE crowned a new contender for the Raw women’s championship.

Bayley defeated Nia Jax with some help from Sasha Banks to become the new contender and now, she has a guaranteed title shot against Charlotte, which is most likely to happen at Royal Rumble.

Bayley feuding with Charlotte and Dana Brooke with the title as the prize is what WWE can move forward with.

Also, thanks to what happened last week, WWE also has a second storyline in their women’s division. Nia Jax will not be happy with how Sasha Banks interfered in the match last week and would be probably be looking for revenge.

It would be a great cool –off feud for Sasha who should be away from the title picture for some time.