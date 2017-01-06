WWE News: Real Reason Why Paige Was Backstage at Raw

According to PWInsider.com, WWE Superstar Paige was backstage at Raw this past Monday night. Paige has been out of action due to her suspension for failing the Wellness Policy and dealing with health issues.

The real reason why she was backstage a Raw was because she was there to meet with WWE officials regarding her neck injury. The surgery took place back in October and she has not been cleared to get back to wrestle. She reportedly left the arena before the start of the show with fiance, Alberto Del Rio.

In Case You Didn’t Know:

In October of last year, Saraya-Jade Bevis, better known to WWE fans as Paige, was suspended for her second violation of the company’s Talent Wellness Policy. It was also during this period where she lashed out on Twitter in dispute of her suspension:

Same shit different day. Kids..Please don't get prescriptions or doctors notes. Not acceptable. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) October 10, 2016



The Heart of the Matter:

It may be a devastating news to Paige’s fans as Wrestlemania season approaches. When Paige first arrived in WWE, she won the Divas Championship her first night in with the company in April of 2014 against A.J Lee. While she ended up winning the Divas Championship another time, her character had fizzled out after her career was looking to take off to superstardom.

What’s next?

Nothing is being mentioned as to when Paige officially return to the company, but one thing is for certain: she is definitely not on the best of terms with the WWE; not only from her injuries and suspension, but also because she is currently dating Alberto Del Rio, who was also suspended for violating the Talent Wellness Policy and shortly after left the company.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

We really hope the best for Paige. There was talks about having her out until the summer, so seeing her make a return at Summer Slam would be a huge deal, perhaps facing Sasha Banks or Charlotte. Despite being out of action for quite some time, her stock has immediately risen. Columns about her and Alberto Del Rio are must reads; and most importantly, she cannot stay out of the news. With her much-anticipated return to the company, time will only tell whether or not WWE will have patience with her to allow her to be a big attraction once again.