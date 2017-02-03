WWE News: Roman Reigns makes a huge claim in latest tweet

WWE fans everywhere have been clamouring for "The Guy" to turn heel. Is this tweet the beginning of it?

Reigns has quickly become one of the WWE’s top superstars

What’s The Story?

There’s no denying that Roman Reigns is one of the most polarising superstars in all of WWE. You either love him or hate him, but fans all around the world have some sort of an opinion on the man that has been in the main event scene for the company for two years.

Most fans that boo Reigns do so over the booking decisions WWE makes with one of their biggest stars, and most people that aren’t fans of “The Big Dog” want nothing more than for him to turn heel and become a bad guy on TV. He may have dropped hints of the things to come with this tweet:

That is not a tweet from a fan-favorite, that is a tweet from a man who is fed up and is looking to prove he’s the biggest and baddest the WWE has to offer.

In case you didn’t know

Reigns signed up with the WWE in 2010 and has been on the main roster since 2012 when he debuted at Survivor Series with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as the stable called The Shield. The dynamic group split up after Rollins turned on Reigns and Ambrose. Post the break-up, Roman was almost immediately put into the main event and World title scene.

For the next two and a half years, Reigns would be considered to be one of WWE’s top guys, winning the World Title on three different occasions. While some fans are sold on him, the others despise him and hate the push he got immediately after becoming a singles star.

The Heart of The Matter

As previously stated, most fans believe that a simple heel turn for Reigns’ character would do wonders for him and the mixed receptions he gets at arenas across the world. There have been times throughout the past couple of months that it seemed a heel turn was on the horizon, but would soon be followed by a babyface promo the next Raw, killing any chance of a heel turn.

However, recent instances are beginning to make people wonder if a possible heel turn is on the horizon for “The Big Dog”. One such credible person is former WWE commentator, Jim Ross. Recently in his blog, Good Ol’ JR claimed it seemed to him that WWE was finally giving its fans what some want, a heel Roman Reigns. And if Reigns’ latest tweet is any indication, the heel turn is looking like a real possibility.

What’s next?

Only time will tell if anything ever comes from this, but the tweet is unlike Reigns’ regular ones as he usually tends to be very nice and respectful on Twitter. However, in the past several weeks, Roman’s tweets have become a little less babyfaceish, whether it was making fun of Kevin Owens for the money he makes or going back-and-forth with another top babyface, John Cena, on Twitter about the exchange between KO and Reigns.

I was laughing, at KO's merch check!! I made more splitting with The Shield. Imagine what it is now! #AhYessir https://t.co/O4xvSjjssE — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

What I #recognize is you have no clue whats going on here. So just power clean and make sure you clean your weights up. #GuestInMyHouse https://t.co/YbN6oUw59u — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

So as you can see, there are reasons that fans and insiders believe WWE may finally going the heel route with Reigns. Twitter isn’t the only place he’s “heeling it up”. At the Royal Rumble last month, Roman entered as entrant number thirty and almost immediately eliminated The Undertaker.

The stare down after the elimination is what has a lot of people hoping thinking about a heel turn. Roman and Taker stared holes into each other for a good thirty seconds with Roman giving off way more of a heel vibe than a babyface one.

With rumours swirling that the confrontation between the two will lead to a Wrestlemania 33 matchup, it would be idiotic of WWE to try and pass off Roman Reigns as a babyface during a feud with arguably the most popular superstar in WWE history.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Not only would a heel turn make sense if Roman were to battle Undertaker at Wrestlemania, but it could also help the company refrain from having one of its “top babyfaces” be booed out of the building in Orlando on April 2nd. If Roman Reigns goes into his match with The Undertaker as a babyface and beats The Deadman, the always smarky crowd at Wrestlemania will almost definitely boo Reigns.

However, if the company decides to turn Reigns before, or even during the match, not only will any boo’s happening be warranted, but it would also help skyrocket Roman to superstardom.

