WWE News: Preview of Seth Rollins's new theme song released

A teaser of the new theme song for Seth Rollins by Downstait is out now

Redesign, Rebuild, Reclaim

What's the story?

Seth Rollins may finally get a new theme song. Downstait, the band that has recorded entrance themes for various WWE superstars in the past, has released a new song for Rollins. They shared a preview of the track on their official Facebook page, which has been given below:

The new track has borrowed the signature tune from his old theme, combined with chants of “Redesign, Rebuild, Reclaim”. The preview hints at a strong motivational rhythm that will be played in the backdrop for the wrestler.

In case you didn't know...

Downstait is known for its previous projects with other WWE superstars. Some of them include popular theme songs recorded for Dolph Ziggler, Alex Riley, the Miz and Cody Rhodes. The rock band's last recording was for Cody Rhodes, which is currently being used for TNA, ROH, EVOLVE and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

After Seth Rollins returned after his injury layoff, the Architect hasn’t achieved the heights of success that was expected of him as a face. Every booking decision have mostly contributed to the gradual development of his character and the plot despite The Game being absent from WWE TV ever since he turned on his protegee.

With the storyline at a standstill, any news relating to Seth Rollins or Triple H will be a treat for fans. Downstait’s previously produced theme songs have been character appropriate for wrestlers based on the storyline. “I am perfection” for Ziggler is one of those. Thus, the new Downstait song for Rollins might be a similar attempt.

What's next?

We can expect another impactful theme song which will contribute in building up his character. As the wrestling buffs are eagerly waiting for an encounter between Rollins and Triple H, the new track will be certainly be something refreshing for the fans. Sadly, Reigns is not in contention to get a new theme and would still be using the original Shield music.

Sportskeeda's Take

The ongoing storyline between Seth Rollins and Triple H started with fire but has lost its spark over time. The WWE’s creative team could not hit the iron when it was hot and build up the plot as expected.

Triple H is expected to back soon to set up a WrestleMania 33 match with Seth Rollins and the new theme song would hopefully blend in perfectly with the feud at the grandest stage of them all.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com